Invictus Games Team U.S. - Wheelchair Rugby

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joel Rodriguez and his family, pose for a photo after Team U.S. wins the final wheelchair rugby competition for the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 20, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

