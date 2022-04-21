Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the love of flying [Image 3 of 4]

    For the love of flying

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher “Red” Miller, former U.S. Navy special warfare helicopter officer, flies a U.S. Navy HH-60H Seahawk helicopter over Australia during a deployment. Throughout his career in the Navy, Miller deployed nine times and visited over 40 different countries. (Courtesy Photo)

