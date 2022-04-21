U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher “Red” Miller, former U.S. Navy special warfare helicopter officer, flies a U.S. Navy HH-60H Seahawk helicopter over Australia during a deployment. Throughout his career in the Navy, Miller deployed nine times and visited over 40 different countries. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 04:48
|Photo ID:
|7151408
|VIRIN:
|220421-F-AB266-0001
|Resolution:
|1600x1093
|Size:
|371.46 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, For the love of flying [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT