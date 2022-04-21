U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher “Red” Miller, 100th Air Refueling Wing plans and programs chief, stands next to an American flag inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 6, 2020. Multiple flags were hung inside of the aircraft in honor of those who served during D-Day. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 04:48 Photo ID: 7151406 VIRIN: 220421-F-AB266-0004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, For the love of flying [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.