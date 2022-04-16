USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to move into position for landing during flight operations, April 16. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

