PHILIPPINE SEA (April 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marqese Jones, from Fayetteville, N.C., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to descend during flight operations, April 16. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 04:33 Photo ID: 7151396 VIRIN: 220416-N-MT581-1174 Resolution: 1460x1637 Size: 604.7 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.