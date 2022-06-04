Eagles nest at Camp Ashland

A juvenile bald eagle flies above the Platte River as Nebraska National Guard environmental staff welcomed elementary students from Ashland-Greenwood public schools to Camp Ashland, Neb., April 6, 2022, for an opportunity to view bald eagles and their nests. Students rotated through stations with educational activities led by Guard staff teaching them about bald eagle habitat, diet and behavior.

