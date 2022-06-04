Nebraska Army National Guard environmental analyst Rebecca Howser helps elementary students from Ashland-Greenwood public schools view bald eagle nests with a spotting scope at Camp Ashland, Neb., April 6, 2022, near the Platte River. Students rotated through stations with educational activities about bald eagle habitat, diet and behavior. (Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:40 Photo ID: 7151168 VIRIN: 220406-Z-NH313-1010 Resolution: 3743x2495 Size: 5.27 MB Location: ASHLAND, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagles nest at Camp Ashland [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.