    Guam Chamber of Commerce visits MCB Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4]

    Guam Chamber of Commerce visits MCB Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Stasick, the Officer In Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas commanding officer, gives an orientation brief to members from the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s Armed Forces Committee during a visit to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam, April 20, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

    Business
    Guam
    Marines
    Armed Forces Committee
    MCB Camp Blaz

