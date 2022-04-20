Donald Baldwin, the chief of staff for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, speaks to members from the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s Armed Forces Committee during a visit to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam, April 20, 2022. The visit to MCB Camp Blaz included a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites. Visits to MCB Camp Blaz allow the local community and strategic partners to engage with the base while strengthening and enhancing their partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 19:34 Photo ID: 7151090 VIRIN: 220420-M-YE163-1005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Chamber of Commerce visits MCB Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Rubin Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.