9th Civil Support Team displays gear at Cal State Fullerton Military Exhibition Day

    FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Meddley, center, a survey team member with the California National Guard’s 9th Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction), talks with a student on the campus of California State University, Fullerton, during the college’s Military Exhibition Day, April 14, 2022, in Fullerton, California. The event was organized by the school’s ROTC program and offered an opportunity for cadets and students to learn about ways to serve in the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

