9th Civil Support Team displays gear at Cal State Fullerton Military Exhibition Day

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Demetrious Pitsikos, right, a survey team leader with the California National Guard’s 9th Civil Support Team (Weapons of Mass Destruction), and team member Spc. Andrew Meddley, center, talk with a student on the campus of California State University, Fullerton, during the college’s Military Exhibition Day, April 14, 2022, in Fullerton, California. The event was organized by the school’s ROTC program and offered an opportunity for cadets and students to learn about ways to serve in the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

