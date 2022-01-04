VF-84 Jolly Rogers Veterans, Spouses Visit NAS Pensacola

Veterans and spouses representing Fighter Squadron 84 (VF-84) pose in front of the F-14 display at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 1, 2022. Most of the veterans who participated in the recent VF-84 reunion were pilots or Naval flight officers with the squadron. The VF-84 “Jolly Rogers” Squadron flew the F-14A Tomcat during Desert Storm.

