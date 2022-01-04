Veterans and spouses representing Fighter Squadron 84 (VF-84) tour the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 1, 2022. The reunion group consisted of veterans who served with VF-84 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
|04.01.2022
|04.20.2022 16:58
|7150975
|220401-N-IT398-5226
|3600x2400
|4.81 MB
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|2
|0
VF-84 Jolly Rogers Veterans, Spouses Visit NAS Pensacola
