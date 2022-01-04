VF-84 Jolly Rogers Veterans, Spouses Visit NAS Pensacola

Veterans and spouses representing Fighter Squadron 84 (VF-84) tour the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 1, 2022. The reunion group consisted of veterans who served with VF-84 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

