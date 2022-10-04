U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah Kincel, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team lead crew chief, performs post-flight maintenance in Lakeland, Florida, April 10, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team is made up of 11 personnel, including a pilot, nine maintenance personnel and a public affairs specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 16:26
|Photo ID:
|7150948
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-CJ465-1090
|Resolution:
|7493x5352
|Size:
|16.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS
