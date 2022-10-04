Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 4 of 6]

    Sun N Fun 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Toriano Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs post-flight inspections in Lakeland, Florida, April 10, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team is made up of 11 personnel, including a pilot, nine maintenance personnel and a public affairs specialist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob T. Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:26
    Photo ID: 7150946
    VIRIN: 220410-F-CJ465-1119
    Resolution: 7425x4950
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun N Fun 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sun N Fun 2022
    Sun N Fun 2022
    Sun N Fun 2022
    Sun N Fun 2022
    Sun N Fun 2022
    Sun N Fun 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airshow
    Airpower
    United States Air Force
    A10DemoTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT