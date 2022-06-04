Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC Soldiers Meet with Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones [Image 2 of 3]

    USARPAC Soldiers Meet with Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones

    MARINE BASE RODOLFO PUNSALANG, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division meet with Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones, chief of staff of 3rd Marine Brigade, during Balikatan 22 on Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang, Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, Philippines, April 6, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 7150855
    VIRIN: 220406-A-IV381-1108
    Resolution: 4296x2864
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: MARINE BASE RODOLFO PUNSALANG, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Soldiers Meet with Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    25thID
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

