A U.S. Army Pacific Soldier presents a plaque of appreciation to Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones, chief of staff of 3rd Marine Brigade, during Balikatan 22 on Marine Base Rodolfo Punsalang, Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, Philippines, April 6, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 15:38 Photo ID: 7150857 VIRIN: 220406-A-IV381-1112 Resolution: 3649x2433 Size: 4.29 MB Location: MARINE BASE RODOLFO PUNSALANG, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Soldiers Meet with Philippine Navy Col. Geiram Aragones [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.