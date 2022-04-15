From left, Joe E. Gallagher, Deputy to the Commanding General; Col. Judson Gillett, 31st ADA commander; Col. Jennifer Schulke, Air Defense Artillery capability manager; Col, Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander, meet Lt. Gen. Leon Thurgood, Director of Hypersonic, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7150439
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-FX991-103
|Resolution:
|2400x1884
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Thurgood visits 4-60th ADA [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT