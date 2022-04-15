Lt. Gen. Leon Thurgood, Director of Hypersonic, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, visited with soldiers of newly reactivated 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery April 15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7150438
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-FX991-012
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Thurgood visits 4-60th ADA [Image 7 of 7], by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
