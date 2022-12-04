Firefighters from the 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, pulls fire hoses out of the building after an annual structural fire training event April 12, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Firefighters completed the training by entering the training facility filled with smoke to find and rescue victims and put out a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 11:06 Photo ID: 7150350 VIRIN: 220412-F-oc707-0511 Resolution: 3000x1753 Size: 4.07 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Structural fire training: Gear up [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.