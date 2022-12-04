Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structural fire training: Gear up [Image 7 of 12]

    Structural fire training: Gear up

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, gear up for their annual structural fire training April 12, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Firefighters completed the training by entering the training facility filled with smoke to find and rescue victims and put out a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
