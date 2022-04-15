USS Ross observes Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month

220415-N-UN585-2040 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) pose for a photograph in the form of a ribbon on the ship's flight deck for sexual assault prevention awareness month, April 15, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

