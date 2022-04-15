Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross observes Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ross observes Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220415-N-UN585-2037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) pose for a photograph in the form of a ribbon on the ship's flight deck for sexual assault prevention awareness month, April 15, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    This work, USS Ross observes Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

