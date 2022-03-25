Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Team BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Rosa Jimenez, housekeeper, cleans a patient exam room at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 25, 2022. Hailing from Managua, Nicaragua, Jimenez has been a member of Team BAMC for seven years. Her knowledge and skills help the Urology Service meet its mission and increase effective operating room utilization by cleaning and setting up the surgical room with less than 20 minutes turnover time between cases. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:39
    Photo ID: 7150169
    VIRIN: 220325-A-HZ730-1428
    Resolution: 6000x4004
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: MANAGUA, NI
    This work, I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Am Team BAMC
    I Am Team BAMC

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

