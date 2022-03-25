I Am Team BAMC

Rosa Jimenez is a housekeeper for the Urology Service at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Managua, Nicaragua, Jimenez has been a member of Team BAMC for seven years. Her knowledge and skills help the Urology Service meet its mission and increase effective operating room utilization by cleaning and setting up the surgical room with less than 20 minutes turnover time between cases. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

