    Aviano AFE [Image 2 of 5]

    Aviano AFE

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chelsea Spurlock, 31st Operation Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, works on an air canister at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2022. Spurlock works on the flight equipment for aircrew members prior to and after each use. The equipment ranges from helmets, vests and other protective gear, ensuring it is properly fitted and in working condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 07:22
    Photo ID: 7149970
    VIRIN: 220420-F-PB738-1041
    Resolution: 4264x2843
    Size: 548.65 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AFE [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    AFE
    31st OSS

