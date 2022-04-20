Aviano AFE

Senior Airman Chelsea Spurlock, 31st Operation Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, works on an air canister at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 20, 2022. Spurlock works on the flight equipment for aircrew members prior to and after each use. The equipment ranges from helmets, vests and other protective gear, ensuring it is properly fitted and in working condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

