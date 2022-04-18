Airman Samual Arnold, 8th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft metals technician, welds a piece of metal at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The metals technicians of the 8th MXS are responsible for welding, fabricating and custom-making the metal components critical to the functioning of Kunsan’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:48 Photo ID: 7149949 VIRIN: 220418-F-SQ280-0473 Resolution: 5844x3896 Size: 17.8 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.