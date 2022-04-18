Airman Samual Arnold, 8th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft metals technician, welds a piece of metal at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The metals technicians of the 8th MXS are responsible for welding, fabricating and custom-making the metal components critical to the functioning of Kunsan’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7149949
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-SQ280-0473
|Resolution:
|5844x3896
|Size:
|17.8 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
