    Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2]

    Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Samual Arnold, 8th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight aircraft metals technician, welds a piece of metal at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The metals technicians of the 8th MXS are responsible for welding, fabricating and custom-making the metal components critical to the functioning of Kunsan’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

