Staff Sgt. Tyler Hester, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, welds a metal sign together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The 8th CES’ structural Airmen have many responsibilities, such as building and constructing steel structures, which involves welding and soldering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7149948
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-SQ280-0564
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.94 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT