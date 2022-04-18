Staff Sgt. Tyler Hester, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, welds a metal sign together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The 8th CES’ structural Airmen have many responsibilities, such as building and constructing steel structures, which involves welding and soldering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:48 Photo ID: 7149948 VIRIN: 220418-F-SQ280-0564 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 13.94 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.