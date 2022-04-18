Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 1 of 2]

    Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Hester, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, welds a metal sign together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2022. The 8th CES’ structural Airmen have many responsibilities, such as building and constructing steel structures, which involves welding and soldering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:48
    Photo ID: 7149948
    VIRIN: 220418-F-SQ280-0564
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 13.94 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging the Force: Wolf Pack Welders [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Devils
    Structures
    Dragons
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    8th Maintenance Squadron
    Fabrication Flight

