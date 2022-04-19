U.S. Army Cpt. Casey Turner competes in swimming during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7149859
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-YF138-680
|Resolution:
|5484x3656
|Size:
|1016.21 KB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Swimming [Image 10 of 10], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT