Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Blackburn competes in swimming during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 03:52
|Photo ID:
|7149867
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-YF138-898
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. – Swimming [Image 10 of 10], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
