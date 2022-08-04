39th Air Base Wing conducts Titan Ready exercise

Staff Sgt. Austin Christie, an Airmen Dorm Leader assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron, assembles tents during a readiness exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 8, 2022. During the exercise, first-response organizations tested their capabilities, provided hands-on training, and evaluated safety procedures to optimize overall readiness in the event of a real-world incident. The 39th ABW stands ready to project global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support, and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and its allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

