    39th Air Base Wing conducts Titan Ready exercise

    39th Air Base Wing conducts Titan Ready exercise

    TURKEY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Dimitri Pfeifer, a contracting supervisor assigned to the 39th Contracting Squadron, secures a tent during a readiness exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 8, 2022. During the exercise, first-response organizations tested their capabilities, provided hands-on training, and evaluated safety procedures to optimize overall readiness in the event of a real-world incident. The 39th ABW stands ready to project global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support, and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and its allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    NATO
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Titan Ready

