Staff Sgt. Dimitri Pfeifer, a contracting supervisor assigned to the 39th Contracting Squadron, secures a tent during a readiness exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 8, 2022. During the exercise, first-response organizations tested their capabilities, provided hands-on training, and evaluated safety procedures to optimize overall readiness in the event of a real-world incident. The 39th ABW stands ready to project global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support, and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and its allies along NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7149826 VIRIN: 220408-F-YG657-1016 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.24 MB Location: TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Air Base Wing conducts Titan Ready exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.