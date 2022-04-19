Expert Soldier Badge candidate tests weapons proficiency

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan — Capt. Seungtek Oh, signal officer with 78th Signal Battalion, performs simulated misfire procedures with an M136 launcher during the U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge Weapons Lane testing here April 19. The U.S. Army has a responsibility to maintain soldier readiness and develop highly trained, disciplined and fit teams with skills and equipment to meet our mission and operational requirements to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

