    Expert Soldier Badge candidate tests weapons proficiency

    Expert Soldier Badge candidate tests weapons proficiency

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan — Capt. Seungtek Oh, signal officer with 78th Signal Battalion, performs simulated misfire procedures with an M136 launcher during the U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge Weapons Lane testing here April 19. The U.S. Army has a responsibility to maintain soldier readiness and develop highly trained, disciplined and fit teams with skills and equipment to meet our mission and operational requirements to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 01:26
    Japan
    Warrior Tasks and Drills
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    ESB
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Sagami General Depot
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Expert Soldier Badge
    U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge
    USARJ ESB
    First-ever ESB in Japan
    USARJ Readiness

