SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan — Capt. Quinetta Forby, commander, Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, adjusts the focus on a night vision goggle during the U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge Weapons Lane testing here April 19. The U.S. Army has a responsibility to maintain soldier readiness and develop highly trained, disciplined and fit teams with skills and equipment to meet our mission and operational requirements to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7149750
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-PI656-010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expert Soldier Badge candidate tests weapons proficiency [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
