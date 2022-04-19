Expert Soldier Badge candidate tests weapons proficiency

SAGAMI GENERAL DEPOT, Japan — Capt. Quinetta Forby, commander, Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, adjusts the focus on a night vision goggle during the U.S. Army Japan Expert Soldier Badge Weapons Lane testing here April 19. The U.S. Army has a responsibility to maintain soldier readiness and develop highly trained, disciplined and fit teams with skills and equipment to meet our mission and operational requirements to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

