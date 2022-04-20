Saluting volunteers: Maggie Watkins

Maggie Watkins, spouse of Staff Sgt. Joshua Watkins, is a Family Readiness Group volunteer for the 213th Personnel Company, 213th Regional Support Group, and 2021 Volunteer of the Year award winner from The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. During Volunteer Appreciation Month we salute her for her contributions and sacrifice.



"I volunteered because I wanted to give back to the Soldiers and their families. The Soldiers are a big part of my life and I wanted to make sure I could help put a smile on their face, even with a meal or snacks on a drill weekend. Soldiers have always been a big part of my life, between working at AAFES and now being a volunteer, it’s just nice to be able to see them monthly and communicate about how life is going for them.



I just received a volunteer of the year award by PNGAS for 2021 because I go above and beyond as much as I can to help multiple FRGS. It’s not all about your own FRG, but making sure you volunteer your time for pre deployments, state breakfasts, and range weekends so that the soldiers know that you are willing to help as much as you can.



The most rewarding part of volunteering is seeing the soldiers on a monthly basis. Having conversations each month with the soldiers, making new friends and gaining relationships with new families is the best part of the 'job.' I have seen soldiers create their own families which is truly a miracle in my eyes. I watch the young soldiers grow up and figure out where they fit in the unit also.



I personally think more spouses, sisters, mothers and friends should volunteer because you meet a good amount of people and make new relationships with other women. You get a better understanding of what our soldiers go through and what their families go through when Soldiers deploy. Once you become a seasoned spouse in the FRG, you can bring in new spouses to help them with support and direction to keep the FRG thriving."



(Courtesy photo by Maggie Watkins)

