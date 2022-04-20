Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saluting volunteers: Susan Robertson [Image 1 of 2]

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Susan Robertson is the Pennsylvania Vice-Chair of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. During Volunteer Appreciation Month we salute her for her contributions and sacrifice.

    "My father was a double amputee from WWII. He worked hard every day of his life and never complained about the loss of his hand and eye or all the shrapnel in his body. I always admired him and wished I could find a way to serve by helping other service members. I was invited to an ESGR Boss Lift in 2013 and was so impressed with the organization, I signed up to volunteer immediately after the event. The most rewarding part is knowing that I have helped service members. Providing service members with the support they need to make their transitions between military service and their civilian jobs is very rewarding. Our service members sacrifice so much to be constantly prepared to keep us safe at any given time. I am happy to do a small part to help them. More than 50% of our military force is comprised of Guard and Reserve members. For Guard and Reserve service members to be able to perform their military duties, they need to know their civilian job is protected. The USSERA law provides them with job protections and ESGR is here to help them understand the law and work with their employers to be sure they are followed. Volunteering with ESGR is a way to serve and help service members in a way that best suits each individual's available time and strengths."

    (Courtesy photo by Susan Robertson)

