Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct hike with M240B medium machine guns

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam W. Hess, center, an operations chief, with Combat Logistics Group 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducts a hike de-brief during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, March 28, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that supports field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US