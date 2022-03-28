Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct hike with M240B medium machine guns [Image 9 of 13]

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rosa BravoBravo, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Group 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participates in a hike de-brief during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, March 28, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that supports field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct hike with M240B medium machine guns [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    M240B
    3rd MLG
    CLR-37
    Atlantic Dragon

