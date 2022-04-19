Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Construction Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Heavy Construction Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 19, 2022) Builder Constructionman Nathan Wilcox from Gulfport, Miss. top, and Builder 3rd Class Jesse Hong from Sacramento, Calif. bottom, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, measures support beam spacing during the heavy construction training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy Construction Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

