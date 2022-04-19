GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 19, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, hammer nails into a support beam during the heavy construction training course onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

