U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Noah Jarrah, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, reviews the engine start checklist at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2022. Night training ensures pilots and loadmasters are proficient in aerial procedures, entries and departures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor A. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 20:23
|Photo ID:
|7149667
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-SL969-0002
|Resolution:
|4795x3601
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Executes Night Training [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
