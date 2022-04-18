Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Airlift Squadron Executes Night Training [Image 2 of 2]

    16th Airlift Squadron Executes Night Training

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Noah Jarrah, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, reviews the engine start checklist at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2022. Night training ensures pilots and loadmasters are proficient in aerial procedures, entries and departures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

