16th Airlift Squadron Executes Night Training

U.S. Air Force Major Zachary White, 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, initiates engine start checklist at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2022. White is an instructor pilot with the 16th AS and ensures pilot proficiency for new co-pilots. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 2d Lt. Victor A. Reyes)

