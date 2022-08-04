220408-N-UN585-1225 SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 8, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Traywick, assigned to Task Group 61/2.4, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, April 8, 2022. Task Group 61/2.4 is part of Task Force 61/2, which will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth fleet to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 15:00 Photo ID: 7149042 VIRIN: 220408-N-UN585-1225 Resolution: 6154x4103 Size: 816.19 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross enters port in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.