USS Ross enters port in Souda Bay, Greece

220408-N-UN585-1239 SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 8, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) make up an aft tug boat as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, April 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

