Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 6 of 6]

    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay

    CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 Chargers Platoon take a group photo on the shore of Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, California, as the sun rises over the Pacific Ocean, April 9, 2022. Cadets spent the weekend volunteering at the camp preparing it for the summer Scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:49
    Photo ID: 7148807
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-FD650-1032
    Resolution: 5288x3525
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay
    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay
    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay
    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay
    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay
    Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sunrise
    National Guard Youth Challenge Program
    NGYCP
    Catalina Island
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy
    Camp Emerald Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT