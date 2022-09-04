Cadets from Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 29 Chargers Platoon take a group photo on the shore of Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, California, as the sun rises over the Pacific Ocean, April 9, 2022. Cadets spent the weekend volunteering at the camp preparing it for the summer Scouting season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:49 Photo ID: 7148806 VIRIN: 220409-Z-FD650-1030 Resolution: 5280x3520 Size: 3.05 MB Location: CAMP EMERALD BAY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunrise at Camp Emerald Bay [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.