USS Billings Conducts SAR and Man Overboard Training

220413-N-GF955-1069

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (April 13, 2022) -- Chief Electronics Technician Kenneth Deford, right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Sutton, search and rescue (SAR) swimmers assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), participate in SAR and man overboard training while the ship is inport Ponce, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

