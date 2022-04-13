Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Conducts SAR and Man Overboard Training

    PUERTO RICO

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220413-N-GF955-1069
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (April 13, 2022) -- Chief Electronics Technician Kenneth Deford, right, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Sutton, search and rescue (SAR) swimmers assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), participate in SAR and man overboard training while the ship is inport Ponce, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:26
    VIRIN: 220413-N-GF955-1069
    This work, USS Billings Conducts SAR and Man Overboard Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    US Southern Command
    Search and Rescue swimmer
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

