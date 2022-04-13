220413-N-GF955-1067

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (April 13, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Emmanuel Dixon, right, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), oversees a hoisting line during search and rescue (SAR) and man overboard training while the ship is inport Ponce, Puerto Rico, April 13, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:26 Photo ID: 7148737 VIRIN: 220413-N-GF955-1067 Resolution: 6139x4093 Size: 2.36 MB Location: PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Conducts SAR and Man Overboard Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.