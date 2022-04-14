Participants in the 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office’s Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event approach the halfway mark on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event is designed to spark conversations on sex and gender biases, gender identity, gender relations and sexualized violence. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7148713
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-YT894-1228
|Resolution:
|6785x4528
|Size:
|18.43 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
