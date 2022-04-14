Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance [Image 5 of 5]

    52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Participants in the 52nd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office’s Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event approach the halfway mark on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. The Walk A Mile In Their Shoes event is designed to spark conversations on sex and gender biases, gender identity, gender relations and sexualized violence. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7148713
    VIRIN: 220414-F-YT894-1228
    Resolution: 6785x4528
    Size: 18.43 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW participates in SAAPM observance [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prevention
    DoD
    52 FW
    SAPR
    SAAPM
    Walk A Mile In Their Shoes

